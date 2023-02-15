The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across parts of Scotland, stating that “a spell of strong winds across Scotland may bring some disruption on Friday” across the region including Edinburgh.

The official warning does list a small chance of injuries due to flying debris as one of their points on what people can expect during the timeframe of which the warning is in place for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to impact much of northern Britain through Friday. Winds will increase from west to east, with gusts of 55-65 mph likely, and locally as high as 70-75 mph for exposed coasts and hills. Winds will gradually increase through Friday afternoon and evening.”

So, where is the weather warning in place? Here’s everything you need to know including a weather forecast for the remainder of the week.

Where does the weather warning cover?

The warning does affect a large chunk of Scotland and the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Isle of Orkney was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999. The group of islands is deeply connected to Nordic culture via its ancestral ties, and it hosts some of the most breathtaking Neolithic monuments in all of Western Europe. Of the many monuments, Skara Brae is considered the most famous by many and has been affectionately called the ‘Scottish Pompeii’ as the village captures history even more ancient than the Great Pyramids. Researchers claim the monuments found there were created by prehistoric people living on the Orkney Islands around 5,000 years ago.

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

When is the weather warning in place?

The weather warning is in place from 5am to 3pm on Friday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect

The Met Office website has set out a list of issues that could arise due to the heavy winds forecast for the area:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Weather forecast for Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight

The evening will be mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle throughout. Low clouds will bring fog to higher ground throughout the night. Temperatures will reach lows of 5°C.

Thursday

Thursday is expected to be mostly a dull and overcast day in Edinburgh with fog on higher ground in the morning. There may also be some drizzle. Clouds are expected to lift in the afternoon and the conditions are expected to brighten a little. Rain will arrive in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 9°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday