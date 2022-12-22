With Christmas just days away, people across Edinburgh will be preparing for the chaos of the most wonderful time of the year. With the heavy snowfall seen across the city in recent weeks, dreams of a white Christmas are at an all time high.

With this in mind and the fact many people will be travelling across the region to see family members, many will be interested in what the weather forecast looks like for the big day. The Met Office has released its forecast for Edinburgh and the wider region from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day offering an insight into what to expect.

Temperatures look mild for Edinburgh following the cold snap that turned the city into a winter wonderland recently. The Met Office has said that while the conditions for the UK should be mild this Christmas they warn a “more unsettled pattern is now dominating the UK weather”

So, what is the weather forecast looking like for the big day? Here’s a full breakdown of the latest updates from the Met Office.

Edinburgh Christmas weather forecast

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “From mid-week we expect to see a north / south split develop with colder weather arriving in the north, while the south hangs onto the mild conditions. There are, however, large uncertainties concerning where the boundary between these two air masses will eventually end up, especially as we head into the Christmas weekend.

“Uncertainty in the weather forecast details is not unusual at 6-7 days out, and the current weather patterns are heightening those uncertainties. Confidence in the forecast is unlikely to increase until mid-week at the earliest and a range of outcomes are still possible.

“However, what we can say is that Christmas Day will most likely be mild with a risk of rain or showers in places for the south, especially the far south, while any cold air and wintry conditions will most likely be confined to the north of the UK.”

What is the Met Office forecast for Christmas in Edinburgh?

Christmas Eve

Light rain is expected across the region which will change to dry and cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will hit highs of 6C and lows of 5C.

Could there be a white Christmas in Edinburgh for 2022? (Getty Images)

Christmas Day

Christmas Day is expected to be dry, and mild conditions will remain with temperatures reaching highs of 8C and lows of 2C. No signs of a White Christmas on the horizon unfortunately.

Boxing Day