Edinburgh had a front row seat as the Northern Lights dazzled skies across the UK on Sunday night (April 23) due to a severe geomagnetic storm. The solar storm did not pose a threat to Earth but produced spectacular dancing lights in the skies over more regions than normal.

While it’s not uncommon to see Aurora Borealis in Scotland, this particular geometric storm has resulted in places as far south as Cornwall being able to see the vibrant colours of the Aurora Borealis dance across the night sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High levels of magnetic activity around the British Isles were reported. AuroraWatch UK, a page run by astronomers at the University of Lancaster, have announced a "red alert" as of 7:54am BST, meaning it is likely that people will be able to see the aurora in clear conditions.

Yesterday, the Met Office said that the weather forecast is better for Monday night suggesting that tonight might be the best chance to get a good view of the Northern lights. The statement said: “Clearer skies tomorrow (Monday) night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views.”

This isn’t the first time the UK has had a front row seat to the spectacular show. In February the Northern Lights were seen as far south as Cornwall and Dorset, however, many people missed out on the opportunity. As people wake up to stunning pictures of the Aurora Borealis many may feel disappointed at potentially missing out, again.

The Aurora Borealis are not completely unheard of in British skies, however, experts say we are entering a period in which we can expect to have more opportunity to see them from the UK. This year we are closer to the solar maximum of cycle number 25, which means there will be a significant increase in solar activity compared to other years, with bigger displays on certain days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Lights depend on solar activity that follows an 11 year-cycle. During the 11-year cycle the sun has less activity at the beginning and end of the cycle which is known as the solar minimum. There is also a solar maximum, which happens in the middle of the cycle and during which there is more significant activity, which increases the possibility of seeing more frequent geomagnetic storms and strong Northern Lights at lower latitudes.

Astronomers say that increased activity this far in advance of the solar maximum bodes well for future displays of the Northern Lights in Britain. Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told The Independent: “The displays we have seen show that the sun is getting more active, and more than expected.

Edinburgh blogger Shaun Alexander was treated to a spectacular showing of the Northern Lights over East Lothian on Sunday night. (Shaun Alexander/Dreaming of Scotland)

“There had been predictions that this cycle could be really weak but we’re two years away from the predicted maximum and there is more activity than was forecast, so the prospect looks good that more people will get to see displays of the Northern Lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, how can you spot the Northern Lights in Edinburgh? Here’s a full breakdown of tips to give you the best chance of seeing them.

Edinburgh weather forecast

Monday night

The Met Office gives a promising forecast with some clear skies on the horizon for stargazers. They say: “A few light showers during the early evening. Otherwise dry with prolonged clear spells, combining with light northerly winds to bring a widespread frost come dawn. Minimum temperature -4°C.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This snap of the stunning Aurora Borealis display was taken on Longniddry Beach. (Photo credit: Shaun Alexander/Dreaming of Scotland)

How to spot the Northern Lights

Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway. However, it’s not uncommon to see them in the UK, they are often spotted in Scotland, and some parts of Northern England. But it is rare that people in southern England get such a vibrant show.