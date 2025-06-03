High winds have forced some of Edinburgh’s attractions to close today.

Princes Street Gardens and Lauriston Castle and grounds will remain closed throughout the day on Tuesday, June 3, as high winds batter Edinburgh.

The City of Edinburgh Council, writing on Monday, said: “Due to forecasted high winds tomorrow, Princes Street Gardens will be closed.”

Edinburgh Museums also confirmed on social media that Lauriston Castle will remain closed on Tuesday, with concerns over visitor safety cited.

It said: “Lauriston Castle and grounds will be closed on Tue 3rd June due to predicted high winds. This is to ensure visitor safety. We hope to open as normal on the 4th.”

Wind gusts across the city will reach as high as 48 miles per hour according to the Met Office, before dropping to the high 20s in the evening.

Earlier this year high winds forced the closure of a number of the city’s attractions - including Edinburgh Castle. February’s blustery conditions caused wide-spread disruption across the city.