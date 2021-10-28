The bad weather caused major travel disruption with trains cancelled or travelling at a speed limit, and drivers urged to avoid heading out if at all possible.
These 12 pictures show just how bad some areas in Scotland became after the rain started falling on Wednesday.
1. Glasgow
Sandbank Street, next to Summerston train station in Glasgow. This image was taken at 18.53pm on Wednesday and clearly shows cars submerged in water after persistent rainfall.
Photo: Aref Ghorbani
2. South Lanarkshire
Covington Road near Thankerton in South Lanarkshire was completed block after overnight flooding.
Photo: Barry Knock
3. Penicuik
A shot of a flooded underpass in Penicuik, near Beeslack High School.
Photo: Peter Morris
4. West Lothian
A lorry travelling through a flooded section of the A89 between Armadale and Blackridge in West Lothian.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson