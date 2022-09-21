The weather forecaster has predicted that there could be some snow showers over the hills in the Highlands and the Cairngorms from Monday onwards.

However, from the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to rise again with a return to wet and windy autumnal conditions.

The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week.

It is unlikely that Edinburgh will see any snow next week, however, temperatures are expected to drop over the coming days.

On Thursday, the Met Office forecast predicts the Capital will see a high of 16C and a low of 9C. By Monday, it is expected to cool down, with a high of 13C and a low of 7C.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: “From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

“We’re not expecting snow in any low lying areas. Or any disruption from it.

“That’s just early next week this risk, from midweek onwards, temperatures are looking to return back to closer to average with more wetter and windier typical autumnal weather and no risk of snow.

“It’s relatively short-lived and small risk, nothing that will be too disruptive or that’s unusual.”