The figures for July show that Scotland has had closer to the average rain in the north and west, but there have been drier conditions in the south and east of the country.

July saw Scotland record its hottest day in history with 35.1C being recorded at Floors Castle in the Borders.

It is the highest temperature in just under a 20 years with the previous record of 32.9C recorded in Greycrook, in the Scottish Borders on August 9 2003.

July saw heatwaves across Scotland.

Some parts of Scotland were issued with weather shortage warnings as a result of the extreme temperature with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also issuing a warning regarding water scarcity, at the time saying “water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change”.

Overall, Scotland has had 71% of the average rain for the month, Wales has had 39%, and Northern Ireland has had 43%. The most extreme dry conditions are in East Anglia and south-east England.

The latest data reveals there has only been 15.8mm (0.6in) of rain averaged across England, just 24% of the amount that would be expected in an average July.