SEPA has issued 15 flood warnings and 5 flood alerts across Scotland, mainly in the South of the country.

The village of Cramond, located in the north-west of Edinburgh, has received a warning, meaning that flooding is imminent. Cramond sits at the mouth of the River Almond, where water levels are high, and SEPA has warned that flooding “may cause issues for boats moored in the river”.

Most of the serious flood warnings have been issued to locations in the Scottish Borders, while three flood warnings have been issued to Whitesands, Langholm and Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway – which is currently under a yellow warning of rain which will stay in place until 3pm today.

While Glasgow has not received a warning of rain from the Met Office, a park in the Southside of the city - Pollok Country Park - has been warned of imminent flooding by SEPA.

Other larger areas have been put under alert, which means that flooding may be possible in these areas. These include Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Lothians, West Central Scotland, Ayrshire and Arran and the Scottish Borders.

SEPA has asked people to remain vigilant and reminded them: “it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property”. Further advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

