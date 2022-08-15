Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff can be seen mopping up a leak coming through the roof of the shopping centre.

Last July, the newly opened complex hit the news as there was extensive leaking after flash floods hit the Capital.

More heavy rain is expected throughout the next two days as last week’s heatwave has been broken by thunderstorms.

The Met Office has warned that there will be constant rain through Monday and Tuesday, with thunder and hail also possible.

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "St James Quarter has been built to fully integrate with the city's streetscape and is not an enclosed building.

"It is designed as a naturally ventilated environment and as a result certain areas of The Quarter will be subject to rain, wind and sunshine.

“Despite a shift in the weather, we are delighted to have welcomed a record number of guests to St James Quarter over the weekend to our Spiegeltent, comedy shows, TikTok activations, BBC live broadcasts and Sips Skyline Cocktail Bar.

