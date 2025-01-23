Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We detail how to claim compensation when your train is delayed or cancelled, as LNER announces cancellations ahead of Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has issued advice for customers travelling in the next few days, ahead of Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Éowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.

LNER train. | Tolga Akmen /AFP via Getty Images

LNER have issued the following updates:

There will be no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction on Friday 24 January 2025, and no LNER services will be operating in Scotland. Currently, trains are still showing in Journey Planners as LNER works to amend its timetable.

Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay. Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.

The operator is advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to claim compensation when your train is delayed or cancelled

Getting a refund on an affected journey can depend on the operator you travelled with, but usually passengers are entitled to a refund of 25% of the cost of a single ticket if arrival at their destination is delayed by between 15 and 29 minutes. If they arrive between 30 and 59 minutes late, this goes up to 50%. A full single-ticket refund is entitled for delays of an hour, and a full return-ticket refund for more than two hours. This can be claimed up to 28 days after the date of travel.

Rail companies have complained that they're made to take the blame for delays outside of their control, like weather and infrastructure issues which are Network Rail's responsibility.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group representing train operators said they apologise to everyone affected, adding, “when train delays or cancellations do occur, it's important that customers know how to claim for compensation. We've taken steps to simplify this process, and the Office of Road and Rail Data confirms that 99.5% of all delay compensation claims were closed within 20 working days”.