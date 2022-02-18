Storm Eunice updates LIVE: Met Office issues Red Warning | Scottish school closures | Storm weather forecast
Many areas in Scotland saw snow fall overnight, as Storm Eunice arrived in the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow covering much of mainland Scotland. This came into force at 3am today and is due to lift this evening at 6pm.
Travel is likely to be affected, and the forecaster has warned that vehicles and passengers could be stranded on the road due to heavy snow. They also anticipate delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off, and power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage is also likely.
Glasgow’s Queen Park received a light dusting of snow this morning
Schools shut as Storm Eunice hits Scotland
In Aberdeenshire more than 30 schools were closed due to the forecast heavy snow.
Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage
Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.
Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.
Mr Stokes told BBC Breakfast: “The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).
“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.
“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”
He urged people to listen to advice “and act accordingly”.
Mountaineering Scotland warn of potential avalanches
With more than 20cm of snow predicted on higher ground and 5cm elsewhere, Scottish Mountain Rescue warned there was a risk of “dangerous conditions” including the possibility of avalanches.
The organisation’s vice chairman Kev Mitchell said: “The weekend forecast is for very unsettled and, at times, dangerous conditions.
“With the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, hills will see high winds and the potential for snowfall to low levels meaning the avalanche forecast will be likely to worsen.
“Good decision-making is key in these situations and often the decision not to go, whilst correct, is the hardest one to make.”
Specialist mountain weather forecasts are predicting sustained periods of gales or hurricane-force winds on higher terrain for the next week, with snow, rain and hail expected most days.
Mountaineering Scotland’s safety adviser Ben Gibson said: “With such extreme weather being forecast it’s important to plan your journeys around conditions rather than just going for long-held ambitions.
“Check the specialist mountain forecasts and what the Scottish Avalanche Information Service says, and take an honest look at your fitness and skill levels - and those of the others in your party - and consider whether your planned route is really attainable or whether you should adapt it or make different plans altogether.”
Train services disrupted by Storm Eunice
Despite the snow forecast, ScotRail said it does not expect the same levels of disruption from Storm Eunice as from Storm Dudley but has pre-emptively announced some trains will not be running.
Glasgow and Edinburgh trains to Arbroath and Montrose to Aberdeen services will not run because sets of points on the line that allow trains to move tracks are not fitted with heaters, meaning they could freeze and get stuck.
Network Rail Scotland announced it has five locomotives fitted with snow ploughs to use as required, it is proactively spraying de-icer on key junctions and extra staff will be deployed to deal with any problems.