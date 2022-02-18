The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow covering much of mainland Scotland. This came into force at 3am today and is due to lift at 6pm.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

A man was killed by a falling tree in County Wexford in the south east of Ireland today while a member of the public was in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

The winds were so strong in London that parts of the O2 Arena roof have been “ripped off”.

Train services are running well across Scotland with ScotRail saying travellers shouldn’t expect as much disruption as was brought by Storm Dudley earlier this week.

In Aberdeenshire more than 30 schools were closed due to the forecast heavy snow while some schools were shut in Angus and Inverclyde.

