Passengers ended up hundreds of miles away from their intended destination

Flights bound for Edinburgh Airport were diverted to Germany yesterday as Storm Isha caused travel chaos.

Ryanair services from Spain and Ireland ended up hundreds of miles away from their intended destination as high winds and heavy rain battered Scotland. The airline's flight FR2970 left Tenerife South at 6.40am and was due to land at Ingliston just after 11pm.

But instead, it touched down at Cologne Bonn Airport at 1.20am Central European Time having spent five hours and 40 minutes in the air. Also re-routed to the German city were flight FR816 from Dublin, the FR6761 from Seville and the FR3598 from Shannon. The latter is scheduled to arrive back in the capital this morning.

Flights bound for Edinburgh Airport diverted to Germany as Storm Isha batters country.

Meanwhile, several flights to and from Edinburgh were also cancelled as the frightful weather plunged air traffic into mayhem. A plane carrying passengers from Fuertaventura to the capital was forced to land at Manchester after failing to touch down at Ingliston.

The traverses of those planes diverted to Germany sparked discussion on social media with flight-tracking data spreading online. Some users saw the funny side in the passengers' plight, with one writing: "Imagine jumping on your @Ryanair flight from Dublin to Edinburgh falling asleep and waking up to find you’re in Germany and you’ve no brought your lederhosen."