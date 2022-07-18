Sun-seekers flocked to Portobello beach as heatwave hit the Capital

Sun-seekers flocked to Portobello beach on Monday as the Capital baked in temperatures soaring to highs of almost 31 degrees.

By Jolene Campbell
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:32 pm

Crowds packed out the popular spot and some were pictured splashing in the sea to cool off in the extreme heat.

Temperatures are set to spike even higher on Tuesday. Forecasters predict Scotland could this week see its hottest day ever recorded.

1. Lewis and Pedro splashing around

Four-year old Lewis Walton splashes in the sea with his Uncle Pedro Jarvie

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Enjoying a paddle

A woman takes to the sea on a paddle board as she enjoys the sun.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Sit and relax with a good read

Visitors and residents alike flocked to Portobello beach to bask in the high temperatures.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Crowds flocked to the popular beach as temperatures soared on Monday

Portobello beach was mobbed on Monday as people headed out to soak up the sun

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

