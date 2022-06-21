Tonight marks the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Summer solstice takes place as one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun and the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, ensuring the longest period of daylight for year.

All across the country, people tend to celebrate with bonfires and outdoor celebrations, making the most of the light evenings. The most popular celebration is at Stonehenge, where thousands of people greeted the sun with cheers this morning as it rose over Stonehenge for the summer solstice.

This year was the first time members of the public have been allowed to attend the solstice in person since 2019 - with the last two years' events streamed online because of the pandemic. It is believed that solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

English Heritage also told PA that 170,000 people from around the world watched the solstice online this year. Here’s when the sun will set in Edinburgh tonight so you can plan your solstice celebrations with confidence.

When will the sun set in Edinburgh tonight?

The sun will set at exactly 10.03pm in Edinburgh tonight. With the sun having risen at 4.26am, that means the longest day of the year will be 17 hours and 37 minutes long.

Some of the most popular places to watch the sun set in Edinburgh are Arthur’s Seat and Portobello Beach.

The sun will set at the end of the summer solstice in Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Hepburn / Getty Images / Canva Pro.