Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swifties will need to wrap-up for Edinburgh concerts

Taylor Swift fans heading to Murrayfield Stadium this weekend will need to wrap-up when they see the pop princess, with the latest weather forecast predicting cold and sometimes wet conditions.

The Met Office expects temperatures to drop to as low as 7C when the US pop star is on stage in Edinburgh this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Scotland’s largest stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those ticketholders who have Early Entry will be able to access the venue from 3pm. The stadium will be open for all other ticketholders at 4pm. The shows start at 6pm. Support act Paramore will warm up the crowd, and Taylor will probably be on stage from around 7.15pm onwards. The show is expected to finish at around 10.45pm.

Taylor Swift is set to kick off the UK leg of her huge Eras Tour in Edinburgh this week - here' what Swifties need to know about visiting the Scottish capital.

Friday, June 7

A 30 per cent chance of a light shower is forecast when all the gates open at 4pm, with the temperature at 13C, but it will feel like 10C due to winds of 16mph and gusts of 34mph. Cloud is expected from 7pm onwards at Murrayfield, when the temperature will drop to 12C but feel like 9C due to the wind. The temperature will drop again by 10pm, when it is predicted to be 10C but feel like just 7C, very chilly for a so called summer’s evening! The wind will ease to 12mph by 10pm with gusts of 25mph.

Saturday, June 8

When the Murrayfield Stadium gates open to all Swifties at 4pm the Met Office is predicting another 30 per cent chance of a light shower, with the temperature again expected to be 13C but feel like 10C due to strong winds of 17mph and gusts of 33mph. Welcome sunshine is expected at 7pm when the temperature will be 12C but feel cooler at 9C. The skies are expected to remain clear over the home of Scottish rugby into the night, with the temperature dropping again to 10C feels 7C by 10pm and 8C feels 6C at midnight.

Sunday, June 9