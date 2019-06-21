This is when thunderstorms will hit Edinburgh and the Lothians

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Edinburgh and the Lothians today (21 June), with heavy rain also expected.

The warning is in place from 9pm on Sunday 23 June until 23.59 on Mon 24 June, covering Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders and West Lothian.

The Met Office said, “Heavy thundery rainfall, especially on Monday, may lead to flooding, serious travel disruption and danger to life.

“Heavy, and at times thundery rain is expected to affect southern Scotland from late Sunday, then move northwards across central and eastern Scotland through Monday.

“In many locations 25 to 50mm of rain may fall in a 12 to 18 hour period, with peaks in excess of 100mm possible over high ground.”

When will thunder and heavy rain hit Edinburgh and the Lothians?

According to the Met Office, Sunday (23 June is set to be mainly dry and warm, with rain in the evening. It will be warm and humid on Sunday, with a peak temperature of 19C.

However, Monday (24 June) is set to be wet with some heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery rain. This is set to clear to just a few showers on Tuesday, with humidity increasing.

Edinburgh and the Lothians will see heavy rain from the early hours of the morning on Monday. This will turn lighter by around 1pm, but continue into the evening.

It will be slightly cooler on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 14C. However, humidity will continue to increase.

What to expect from the weather warning

- There is a small chance that fast flowing or deep flood water could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses

- There is a slight chance of damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds

- If flooding occurs, road closures are likely, with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible

- There is a small chance that spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail will result in rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions

- There is a slight chance power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service will be lost

-There is a small chance communities may be cut off.