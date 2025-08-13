Thunderstorms set to hit as Met Office issues weather warning for Edinburgh

Edinburgh Fringe-goers have been basking in bright sun and high temperatures this week - but they may need to have their umbrellas at the ready as thunderstorms are set to hit the city.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office, and is in place across Scotland from 2pm today (August 13) until 10pm on Thursday, August 14.

Temperatures in the Scottish capital are expected to hit highs of 27c today - slightly warmer than yesterday which reached a high of 26c.

While the weather forecast for Edinburgh looks bright at the moment, the Met Office has warned that thunderstorms could bring heavy showers and flooding to the city.

The Met Office warned drivers that conditions on the city’s roads could become difficult. It added that there is a ‘small chance’ of communities being cut off by flooded roads and said public transport delays and cancellations could be possible. The Met Office also warned that there is a ‘slight chance’ of power cuts.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Whilst most areas will remain dry, a few isolated to well-scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Where these occur, some places could receive 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with very localised totals in excess of 50 mm possible if storms repeatedly affect the same areas. The most intense thunderstorms could produce large hail and gusty winds.

“Showers and thunderstorms will tend to ease mid to late evening, but may linger over Orkney and the far north of mainland Scotland into the first part of the night.”