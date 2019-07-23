Thunderstorms set to hit Edinburgh as Met Office issues UK-wide warning

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Edinburgh tonight, leading to possible power cuts and travel disruption.

READ MORE: Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when 26C temperatures and thunderstorms will hit today

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms across most of the UK, in place between 6pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

It will follow a warm and humid day in the Capital, with temperatures expected to reach between 27c and 28c, which would make it the highest temperature recorded in Edinburgh so far this year.

READ MORE: Edinburgh set to hit 28c on Tuesday - hotter than Rio de Janeiro

On their website, the Met Office states: "Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays."

The Met Office has issued a UK-wide warning. Pic: Met Office/Anna_Pushkareva-Shutterstock

It adds that there is a "slight chance" of power cuts affecting homes and businesses and a small chance of a few properties being damaged.

There is also a chance driving conditions will be worsened by water spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.