Edinburgh has been experiencing some of its hottest temperatures of the year so far, as the UK has been gripped by a heatwave. As summer continues to take hold of the city many will be wondering when some cooler weather may be on the way, and when their garden can expect some rain.

Over the past week, the UK has seen some thunderstorms and rain showers over the weekend and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued some flood alerts for parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast more rain on the way for parts of the UK, however, Edinburgh seems to be in for more dry and sunny conditions all the way into the weekend. The long range forecast published by the Met Office has forecast some showers and the possibility of thunderstorms are possible.

So, what is the official Met Office forecast for Edinburgh? Here’s the weather outlook for the rest of the week and whether or not rain is on the way.

Edinburgh weather forecast

Tuesday, June 13

Overnight mist quickly burned off in the morning and the rest of the day is set to be dry with some sunny periods. Temperatures will feel very warm and hit highs of 28°C.

As we move into the evening the conditions will remain mild with overnight skies clear for the most part. There will be some mist and fog in the east with some light winds. Temperatures are forecast to hit lows of 14°C

Wednesday, June 14

Tuesday will be largely dry with long periods of warm sunshine, however there will still be a risk of a potential thundery shower. Maximum temperatures will reach 29°C, with lows of 17°C.

Outlook for Thursday, June 15 - Saturday, June 17