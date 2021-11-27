Park in Dunbar 'completely devastated' by Storm Arwen.

A video shows the devastation caused by Storm Arwen last night in East Lothian at the John Muir Country Park in Dunbar.

Pine trees lie strewn across the country park ground as high winds from the winter storm brought wreckage across the east of Scotland and other parts of the country.

John Largue, who posted the video showing the damage on Saturday morning, said: “John Muir country park in Dunbar completely devastated by Storm Arwen.”

It comes following a rare red warning of wind issued across the east coast of Scotland caused by Storm Arwen.

The damage of the storm created major disruption to travel which is still continuing through this weekend.

The A1 near the park at Thistly Cross to Dunbar southbound was closed as a result of the high winds.

