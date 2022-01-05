Watch: Latest weather forecast for Scotland amid series of snow and ice warnings
Temperatures are set to plummet overnight, and Scots should expect rain, wind and snow tomorrow.
The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, and warned that disruption across Scotland is likely.
Overnight tonight, temperatures could dip as low as -12 degrees in Northern areas.
Read More
Over Thursday and Friday, a band of rain will push across Scotland, which will likely turn to snow, according to Met Office Meteorologist Clare Nasir.
Snow and ice is forecast to affect several areas, including the Highlands and Islands, Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and all of Strathclyde, including Glasgow.
Winds are expected to pick up speed over Thursday, particularly across the North-West, which could experience gales for a short-time.
Some areas may also experience a phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow’, which occurs when warm air from the south west is expected to collide with cold winds from the north.