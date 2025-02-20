The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Scotland on Sunday.

Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Gusts will then ease through the afternoon and early evening.

A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. | Jane Barlow/ PA

It is expected that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel are likely, with some journeys taking longer. The Met Office has also indicated that some short term loss of power and other services is possible and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”