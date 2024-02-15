Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend weather forecast for Edinburgh shows a mixed bag for the Capital, with light rain expected on Saturday evening and sunshine due on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals. Saturday is again forecast to be mostly cloudy before light rain arrives in the evening. And Sunday is expected to be a sunny day in Edinburgh, with light winds and gusts of up to 24mph.

Friday, February 16

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with sunny intervals forecast between 8am and 10am, and 1pm and 4pm. The temperature will be 7C at 7am, with a high for the day of 11C at 3pm, with the temperature then due to drop into the evening, down to 7C by 9pm. Light winds are also forecast, at their strongest of 9mph and gusts of 17mph around lunchtime.

Saturday, February 17

The day will start off cloudy, with the temperature of 7C at 6am rising to a high of 10C between 12pm and 6pm. The cloud will remain until 6pm, with light rain then due until midnight, when the temperature will drop to 9C but feel like 7C due to strengthening chilly winds of 8mph and gusts of 17mph.

Sunday, February 18