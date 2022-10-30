Planning on getting all dressed up and eating your body weight in Halloween sweets? Worried about the Scottish autumn weather scuppering your plans? You should be.

This is what the weather is going to be like across Edinburgh and the Lothians on Monday.

Unfortunately, it’s a rainy start to the week – so it may be best to ensure your costume is waterproof.

What is the weather going to be like on Halloween 2022 in Edinburgh and the Lothians

There will be a 40% chance of rain on Monday morning between 11 am and 1 pm, though there will be a bit of sun.

Then, a cloudy afternoon with a low chance of rain, shooting up to 50% chance of heavy rain from 8 pm onwards.

It won’t be too cold however, with the temperature staying around 14C for most of the day, and only dropping to 12C when night falls.