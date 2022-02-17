As the wind and rain from Storm Dudley eases, the UK needs to brace for another storm swiftly moving in.

Storm Eunice is expected to affect much of the UK, including Scotland, over the next few days.

Here’s what you need to know about the incoming storm and how it might affect your plans over the weekend and early next week.

Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire, before Storm Dudley hit the north of England/southern Scotland on Wednesday night, to be closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

When will Storm Eunice hit?

With Storm Dudley winding down, Storm Eunice is expected to sweep in during the morning on Friday.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds to southern and central areas of the UK, as well as some snow for northern areas, including Scotland.

People wait for a bus in Glasgow before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The wet and windy conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into early next week.

Exposed coastal areas could see winds as strong as 95mph during Storm Eunice, while inland areas are forecast to experience 80mph winds.

Where will Storm Eunice hit?

According to the Met Office, many areas of the UK will be affected by Storm Eunice.

The most significant winds are expected to be in the south and west of the UK.

The Met Office issued an amber warningin those areas from the early hours of Friday February 18th.

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas," said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders.

"Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, in the early hours of Friday morning,” added Katharine Smith, Environment Agency Flood Duty Manager.

"This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides."

Will it snow in Scotland?

Although the winds are expected to be at their strongest in the south and the west, northern areas of the UK, including Scotland, are expected to be hit with snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and snow across Northern Ireland, northern England, and southern Scotland.

Meteorologists anticipate up to 20cm of snow could accumulate over high ground, with up to 5cm possible in some lower areas.

The Met Office warned that blizzard conditions can be expected alongside the snowfall, due to the winds being so high.

Will Storm Eunice affect flights?

London Gatwick Airport warned that passengers should check the status of their flight if they are planning to fly this week, stating that the safety of the passengers is the number one priority.

ScotRail halted its train services on Wednesday in anticipation of both Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley, as forecasters warned of disruption to railway services.