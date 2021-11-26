When is it going to snow in Edinburgh today? What does the weather warning say?

The Met Office has warned of high winds and snow in the Capital on Friday as the Amber warning is issued.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:42 am
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:44 am

High winds will batter the city and the surrounding areas from mid morning onwards, with the height of wind and rain hitting at around 6 pm.

The first of the winter snow has been predicted at around 9 pm, mixed with rain and again, high winds.

A statement from the Met Office warns: “Rain and hill snow this evening, then mainly dry.

"Strong to gale northerly winds, perhaps storm force along the Berwickshire and East Lothian coasts this evening.

"Winds easing later. Minimum temperature 0 °C.”

The weather warnings continue through Saturday, with the high winds continuing through out the start of the weekend.

It is not currently expected to last until Sunday which, although bright, will reach temperatures below zero.

Follow the Edinburgh Evening News Live Blog for regular weather updates.

