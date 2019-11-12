This is when temperatures are set to hit freezing in Edinburgh this week

Edinburgh will see freezing temperatures this week as the Winter draws in.

The thermostat is set to hit zero degrees Celsius for the first time on Wednesday morning between 8am and 10am.

However the Met Office forecasts sunny weather at the same time, meaning the city could be set for a beautiful crisp morning.

Temperatures could dip below freezing in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Temperatures will rise slightly towards the end of the week with lows of two degrees on Thursday and one degree on Friday.