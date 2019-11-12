This is when temperatures are set to hit freezing in Edinburgh this week
The Capital will experience freezing temperatures this week as the thermostat hits zero.
The thermostat is set to hit zero degrees Celsius for the first time on Wednesday morning between 8am and 10am.
However the Met Office forecasts sunny weather at the same time, meaning the city could be set for a beautiful crisp morning.
Temperatures will rise slightly towards the end of the week with lows of two degrees on Thursday and one degree on Friday.
But the weekend may be colder with possible lows of zero degrees Celcius on Saturday and minus one on Sunday.