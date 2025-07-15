After a weekend of glorious sunshine in Edinburgh, locals likely thought summer had finally arrived.

With highs of 24 degrees and consistent sunshine, many were not expecting to open their curtains to relentless rain on Monday morning.

However, the sun is set to return to Edinburgh again as temperatures are set to rise by the end of this week.

Here is a day by day look at the next week according to the Met Office.

Tuesday 15th

Rain is forecast for most of the day but is likely to clear up by 6pm this evening where a bit of sun will appear. Temperatures will not rise above 17c.

Wednesday 16th

Sun from Tuesday will thankfully stick around as a bit of a cloudy start to Wednesday will clear up by the afternoon with rising temperatures up to 21c.

Thursday 17th

The heat will stay and continue to climb to 22c but its forecast the sun will hide behind clouds all day.

Friday 18th

Temperatures will climb again to 23c and the sun will start to peek from behind clouds. There is a forecast of light showers around 1pm but otherwise it stays dry.

Saturday 19th

Staying high, the temperature is set to be 22c with sun peeking through clouds all day. There are some showers forecast for around 1pm and 4pm but overall dry.

Sunday 20th

The day starts with drizzle changing to overcast by the afternoon and dipping a little in temperature to 20c

Monday 21st

A change from this week's rainy Monday morning it is set to be a high 23c with sun peeking through clouds all day.