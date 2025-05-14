When will the Spring heatwave return to Edinburgh? Latest forecast for the days ahead

After cooler days in Edinburgh this week following last weekend’s mini heatwave, when are warmer temperatures expected to return to the Scottish Capital?

Although our friends along the M8 in Glasgow and on the west coast have continued to enjoy temperatures of around 20C and above this week, Edinburgh has been markedly cooler thanks to a breeze down the North Sea coast of the UK, despite the sun continuing to shine here.

This will continue tomorrow, Thursday, May 15, with sunshine and a top temperature of 15C between 12pm and 5pm feeling more like just 12C and 11C due to winds of up to 16mph and gusts of up to 30mph. The temperature is set to plummet at night to just 6C.

Portobello Beach is sure to be packed this weekend as Edinburgh residents make the most of the warmer temperatures. | National World

However, on Friday, May 16, Edinburgh is currently forecast by the Met Office to again enjoy sunshine, but temperatures will rise to a much warmer 20C in the afternoon. Although, yet again, slightly less strong winds will make it feel more like 16C. Again, the temperature will drop drastically into the night, hitting just 7C.

The sunshine will continue into the weekend, with the 20C heat feeling more like 17C on Saturday, May 17, thanks again to that pesky wind off the North Sea, with the heat disappearing into the night when it will be 8C. On Sunday, May 18 the top temperature will drop slightly to a top temperature of 18C feels 16C in the afternoon, before dropping again, this time to 7C.

The sunshine is forecast to continue into next week, all the way through until Friday. With a top temperature of 19C feeling more like 15C on Monday, May 19, before temperatures lift again on Tuesday, May 20 to 21C feels 17, and the same again on Wednesday, May 21. As with this week, the temperature will drop at night to just 7C or 8C all week.

Later into the week, the sun is currently expected to last into Thursday, May 22, when the top temperature will drop again to 16C, with light rain currently forecast for Edinburgh on Friday, May 23 and a top temperature of 15C.