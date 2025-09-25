Louise and Jed Johnstone had been married just over a year when Jed died suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm and a subsequent stroke.

But Jed, 53, from Whitburn, West Lothian, had signed up as an organ donor and that meant four patients in urgent need of transplants were given the chance of life.

Now Louise, 46, is calling on Scots to register their decision on organ and tissue donation to help save more lives.

Louise Johnstone with her husband's Order of St John Cross, which is awarded to families whose loved ones donated their organs. The award was launched by the international humanitarian charity, the Order of St John, and NHS Blood and Transplant, in 2013 to honour donors after their death. | supplied

Jed, a loving grandpa who worked as a postman, was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after he suffered the aneurysm and stroke in 2023, but sadly he died.

Louise said: “My husband Jed was full of fun – he was an amazing person. We’d met later in life and married just over a year before he died and we’d been looking forward to our future together.”

Jed Johnstone was 'full of fun – an amazing person', says his wife Louise | supplied

When medics confirmed Jed would not be able to recover, specialist nurses informed Louise that Jed had registered as an organ donor and supported her as transplant teams identified four patients waiting desperately for a transplant.

Louise said: “We’d talked about life after death so I knew that organ donation was what he wanted and I respected his wishes.

“I was asked if I wanted to turn the machine off to let his heart stop. I couldn’t do it because I knew that then there was a chance that it couldn’t be used and what a waste of a good heart because Jed had the most beautiful heart.

“He’s left a hero’s legacy - Jed’s wishes provided four other families with a chance at life. For me, that is something really special. Two years later, I’ve got this amazing feeling that Jed’s heart is living on.”

People in Scotland aged 16 or over have the choice to be an organ and tissue donor, or to opt out. If they do nothing, it is assumed they agree to be a donor if they die in circumstances where donation is possible.

In Lothian, over 610,000 people have registered their decision already, which is 67.4 per cent of the population.

Louise is urging others to register their decision on organ donation and make their wishes known to friends and family.

Professor John Casey, clinical director and transplant surgeon at the Royal Infirmary, said: “Jed’s decision to join the Organ Donor Register is a powerful reminder of the positive impact one person can have, and how important it is to discuss organ donation with loved ones.

“Although we have an opt-out policy, it is still important for individuals to make their wishes clear and have those conversations with their families.”

People can find details about organ donation and to register your decision at organdonationscotland.org .