Weekly Edinburgh planning round-up includes new playpark and 80-room West End hotel

Among the new planning applications are proposals to turn an empty row of offices in the West End into an 80-room hotel.
While plans have also been submitted to build a new children’s playpark in an office development at the South Gyle, as well as new plans to change a High Street shopfront.
There are also new plans to alter a car park at the South Gyle, and plans for a new motor vehicle hire facility in Leith have had to be re-submitted after previously granted permission expired.
1. New playpark
Parabola Edinburgh Limited submitted plans to add a children's playground to the public square at its office block development at the South Gyle, next to 1 Airborne Place. This is part of the applicant's masterplan for the area, which was approved by the council in 2018. The applicant said: "The proposed development is considered entirely consistent with the consented masterplan proposal and consequently is considered to be supported by the development plan. We trust that the above and attached are satisfactory and that you are in a position to register and progress the application. We await formal confirmation in this respect. We would be happy to further discuss the application in due course as required." | Parabola/ Montagu Evans
2. Plans to turn row of offices into new hotel
Atholl Crescent Propco Ltd has submitted plans to turn this row of vacant offices at 14 - 17 Atholl Crescent in Edinburgh's West End into a new 80-room hotel. The applicant has proposed internal and external alterations to accommodate a change of use from office to hotel. The new hotel would have a lounge, bar, courtyard garden and large reception area. The hotel proposals include the reinstatement of the original townhouse entrance to 16 Atholl Crescent, stone repairs to be carried out to front and rear facades as needed, and the full renovation of the existing sash and casement windows. Principal rooms at ground and first floor will be retained, while non-original partitions and 1980s alterations will be removed. If approved, access to the hotel will be controlled via the main reception, where there will be 24-hour availability/security. | CBRE
3. Car park alterations
Shelborn Drummond Ltd submitted plans on September 12 for alterations to the existing car park at 3 Redheughs Avenue, South Gyle. The plans include the construction of 16 car parking spaces, the removal of six existing car parking spaces, the alteration of the access road, and replacement planting. This would make a net increase of 10 parking space here. To allow the revised access road and new parking formation, three existing trees will need to be removed. However, the applicant will provide new supplementary tree planning to replace the trees removed.
Planning permission was granted in October, 2024, for an office
development at that site, and a fresh planning application has recently been submitted for an alternative development at that site comprising a new park and data centre development. | Google Maps
4. Planned new shopfront
Gold Brothers submitted plans to the City of Edinburgh Council's planning department on September 19 for a proposed change of shop front, removal of columns and change of doors to provide enlarged access at the tourist shop - Crest of Edinburgh, at 217 High Street in the Old Town. | Scott Francis Allan Architectural Design