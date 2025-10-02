Weekly Edinburgh planning round-up includes new playpark and 80-room West End hotel

1 . New playpark

Parabola Edinburgh Limited submitted plans to add a children's playground to the public square at its office block development at the South Gyle, next to 1 Airborne Place. This is part of the applicant's masterplan for the area, which was approved by the council in 2018. The applicant said: "The proposed development is considered entirely consistent with the consented masterplan proposal and consequently is considered to be supported by the development plan. We trust that the above and attached are satisfactory and that you are in a position to register and progress the application. We await formal confirmation in this respect. We would be happy to further discuss the application in due course as required." | Parabola/ Montagu Evans