West Calder summer kids’ club benefits from £400 Wheatley donation

A West Calder kids’ club has been given a financial boost thanks to a £400 donation by one of Scotland’s biggest social landlords.

Wheatley Homes East, part of Wheatley Group, is supporting Rocky’s Plaice Kids’ Summer Holiday Club, which is taking place at West Kirk of Calder’s Polbeth Hall.

The money was donated from Wheatley’s Wider Action Fund, which is available for housing officers to support local causes.

Rocky’s Plaice Kids’ Summer Holiday Club offers 80 youngsters – from primary one to first year – the opportunity to take part in a week of fun activities.

The events, organised by the church, will take place from Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August and are free.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the holiday club for the second year running.

“It provides a safe and supportive environment for local children to enjoy a range of fun activities – and they get to make new friends as well.”

