West Calder summer kids’ club benefits from £400 Wheatley donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wheatley Homes East, part of Wheatley Group, is supporting Rocky’s Plaice Kids’ Summer Holiday Club, which is taking place at West Kirk of Calder’s Polbeth Hall.
The money was donated from Wheatley’s Wider Action Fund, which is available for housing officers to support local causes.
Rocky’s Plaice Kids’ Summer Holiday Club offers 80 youngsters – from primary one to first year – the opportunity to take part in a week of fun activities.
The events, organised by the church, will take place from Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August and are free.
Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the holiday club for the second year running.
“It provides a safe and supportive environment for local children to enjoy a range of fun activities – and they get to make new friends as well.”
Margaret Dunlop, from Rocky’s Plaice Kids’ Club said: “We would like to thank Wheatley Homes East for their generous donation. It’s made a huge impact on what we can provide to the children attending the club. The money is being put towards providing materials for our planned activities and snacks for the children.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.