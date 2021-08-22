Wester Hailes High school on Murrayburn Drive which has more than 300 pupils on the school roll will be closed tomorrow along with the swimming pool facilities.

The city council said ‘extensive’ water damage meant the building had to be closed tomorrow and stressed that parents will be kept informed of progress.

It is understood that flooding caused water damage to the roof and leaked down into several rooms, including to electrical panels that serve the pool. Work is currently being carried out on the roof.

Parents were told by staff earlier today that swimming lessons have been cancelled for this week, after the pool was also hit by the damage caused by flooding over the weekend.

One parent told the Evening News staff informed them that the water was ‘up to the knees’.

A concerned parent whose child attends swim lessons at the pool said: "It's such a shame for all the kids who have their swimming lessons there, especially as they only restarted last week after the pandemic hit.

"But hopefully the flooding will be cleared quickly and there will be no lasting damage. Very much hoping the school can stay open throughout as that is so much more important."

The opening of the high school, formerly Wester Hailes Education Centre, is hanging in the balance

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “Wester Hailes High School and Leisure Centre will be closed on Monday 23 August following extensive water damage over the weekend. Parents and carers will be contacted directly by the Head Teacher and kept informed of progress.”

