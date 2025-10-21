Plans for a huge new housing development on the fringes of Whitburn are set to return to West Lothian Council.

Developers at the Heartlands site, which covers the former Polkemmet Colliery, pulled proposals for almost 1,600 new homes just a day before they were supposed to go to councillors last week.

Now the plan put forward by Green Town Heartlands Ltd will have to go back to a meeting of the full West Lothian Council, because of the size of the development.

The full council planning committee meets only rarely. The last time it was convened was in 2023 to consider proposals for housing on a site at Brotherton Farm between Polbeth and Livingston.

No reason was given when the plan was withdrawn on Wednesday afternoon. It was scheduled to go before the full council planning committee the next morning because of the size of the planned development.

The site lies south of the existing Heartlands, about a mile south-west of the town centre in Whitburn. The development covers 192 acres of land including partly re-mediated former Polkemmet Colliery land.

A view over the land earmarked for the Heartlands development, looking north west from the high point layby on the A706 just north of Longridge. | West Lothian Council

A small portion of the application area falls outside the Local Development Plan (LDP) allocation but remains within the original planning permission boundary. Surrounding land uses include residential areas, vacant brownfield land, former mining land, agricultural fields, and an industrial estate.

Planning permission in principle for the Heartlands site was initially granted in 2016.

The proposal includes around 1,600 homes, a 3.78- hectare neighbourhood centre with potential for a public house, retail units, community and health centres, start-up office space, and land for a possible new primary school.

The plans also feature open spaces, sustainable drainage systems, landscaping with retention of some existing trees and hedgerows, and new roads and infrastructure.

Planning officers had recommended refusal of the application saying it contravenes the existing LDP. While a new LDP is being drawn up and will not be available for another two years, new national planning guidelines have since overtaken the initial proposals for Heartlands.

In a report to the councillors, planners said: “The proposed application is contrary to the development plan. Firstly, the transportation impacts are deemed unacceptable and cannot be adequately mitigated.

“These policies emphasise the importance of minimising transport impacts, promoting walking and cycling, and ensuring infrastructure is capable of supporting development.

“Secondly, the proposal would have a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding area. LDP Policies requires developments to avoid adverse effects on the local community, promote active travel, and ensure public safety.

“New national planning guidelines stress that developments should contribute to creating healthy, pleasant, and well-connected places, prioritising pedestrian experiences. The increased traffic, particularly in the town centre, would negatively affect local residents, pedestrians, and cyclists.”

An initial application of planning in principle was submitted in 2021 and the reports which accompanied it are now considered out of date. The application is also lacking an up to date and full flood risk assessment.

There is no date as yet for the plan to return to committee.