West Lothian boy’s letter to dad in heaven receives touching reply from Royal Mail

A grieving seven-year-old boy who sent a birthday card to his dad in Heaven was amazed to get a response from the Royal Mail to say it had been delivered safely.

Jase Hyndman from Blackburn, West Lothian, was home for lunch when a letter arrived, addressed to him.

Jase Hyndman with dad James Hyndman, the now seven-year wrote a letter to his dad in Heaven and got a touching reply from Royal Mail. Picture: PA Wire

On the front of his card he had written: ‘’Mr postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday. Thanks.’’

But Royal Mail’s Sean Milligan’s replied to the young boy to let him know the job had been completed.

The Royal Mail responded to Jase's touching letter addressed to his dad in heaven. Picture: Teri Copland

The letter read: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in Heaven.

“This was a difficult challenge avoiding the stars and other galactic objects on route to Heaven.

‘’However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered.

‘’Royal Mail’s priority is to get our customers mail delivered safely I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to Heaven safely.’’

Teri with son Jase and daughter Nieve. Picture: Teri Copland

Jase’s mum Teri told the Evening News she was overwhelmed by the postman’s kindness and generosity saying the gesture had “restored her faith in humanity”.

“When Jase opened the letter he just said ‘wow it really got there - my dad’s really got it’,” she said. “It’s just so amazing and so overwhelming.

“The really hard bit when you’ve lost a partner is that you’ve lost your co-pilot and you are always the one trying to find the balloons in the garden.

“This is the one time that I haven’t had to do that. Royal Mail took that out of my hands and for me that was big really big deal.”

Jase's letter to his dad. Picture: Teri Copland

Despite the emotion of the situation Teri said Jase had been laughing about how funny he thought his dad would find the whole situation.

“He said that dad would be really, really laughing. He is just amazed and has carried that letter in his pocket since he got - what an incredible job they have done.”

Coming to terms with the fact their dad is not coming back Jase and his sister Nieve, 10, have done something each year since he died in May, 2014 to mark the occasion.

Nieve also left a card for her dad on his grave.

Teri added: “He was an amazing dad. He was a very mans man but never without having a girly night with his daughter. He was an absolutey great dad and that’s why he’s so well missed.”

Teri posted Jase’s card and the Royal Mail’s response on her Facebook attracting heartwarming comments from over 21,000 people and shared over 114,000 times.