A West Lothian charity has been awarded more than £60,000 to build a new home in its former library base.

Craigshill based Spark took control of the former Almondbank Library for just £1 in a Community Asset Transfer from West Lothian Council earlier this year.

Now grant funding secured from the Scottish Land Fund will enable the charity to refurbish the building to create a permanent home for a community group which has spread from its neighbourhood roots to help thousands across the county.

Kate Forbes, the Depute First Minister meets staff and volunteers at Spark's Craigshill base in Livingston. | Spark

Chair of Spark, the former long serving Craigshill councillor Frank Anderson, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is great to finally see the aspirations of our organisation reach a conclusion with the award of this grant funding. It has been a daunting task but one which will see our organisation go from strength to strength.

“Our community will continue to benefit from the many and varied activities we provide and will continue to provide. There will be no change to our activities and the fabulous atmosphere generated at Spark.”

He continued: “Whilst this award secures our ambition to take community ownership of the building, securing our future, we are already seeking funding to bring the building to a higher standard and become more energy efficient. We know that the improvements will enhance the Mall area and secure the building for future generations to enjoy.”

Alex Fleming, Chief Officer at Spark, said: “Spark are deeply thankful to the Scottish Land Fund for supporting us in taking this vital step toward community ownership of our building in the heart of our community. This funding means we can secure a long-term home where we can continue to grow, create opportunities, and make a real difference for those who live, work and visit our community.”

The SLF grant will help the charity with the initial costs of taking on ownership of the former council property including legal fees for ownership and the decoupling of utilities.

The council’s Community Asset Transfer Committee agreed to the transfer of the library building in March after hearing that a measure of just part of the work the charity does suggested its social value was in excess of £500,000.

Spark’s membership and volunteer numbers have grown significantly over the last 18 months, as has the number and type of activities and events it delivers. Events such as our inaugural Spark in the Park, last year which saw approx. 3,000 people attend a free family event in Craigshill.

The charity has been awarded a total of £63, 961 to fund the transformation of the building that has long been its home. Spark was founded as the Craigshill Good Neighbour Network almost 40 years ago.

Cara Gillespie, the chair of the Scottish Land Fund Committee said: “The focus of this round of SLF funding has been on providing groups with the funds to secure spaces where they can come together as communities in both rural and urban locations, forging social ties and helping to meet local needs.”