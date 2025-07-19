Plans to build a 56ft telecoms mast next to a piece of public art have been stalled by councillors.

Under the proposal for Uphall, West Lothian, the new mast - the height of a five-storey building – would be installed 27ft away from an existing, slightly shorter mast it is due to replace.

The plan put forward by utility company Dalcour Maclaren would see the new mast built closer to Above and Below, an artwork which celebrates Uphall’s transition from an agricultural village to become the heart of the shale mining industry.

Telecoms poles in East Main Street, Uphall. A new pole would be placed close to the public artwork, titled Above and Below. | Google

But at the council’s told the Development Management Committee, there was cross-party doubt about why the pole could not be built on the same spot as the current mast.

Councillor Willie Boyle said the plan was more about saving money and added “ no quarter” had been given to the amenity of the site.

The community council said the mast would tower over existing trees, be too close to the artwork, and could affect local residents.

The applicant was asked by planning officers whether the siting of the new mast could be on the precise footprint of the existing one but they were told this was not technically feasible because of the location of existing cabinets, HSE requirements and continuation of mobile phone service provision during construction works.

The site in East Main Street, Uphall, is on the north side of the street, alongside the cemetery.

Local Labour councillor Tony Boyle, cast doubts on assertions that one mast would need to stay operational while another was built. There is another mast already on the site unaffected by the proposals.

He said: “I hear what they said but there’s two masts there, surely the other mast could serve the emergency services. I find that difficult to believe.”

Wendy McCorriston, head of Development Management, said: “We have asked the operator. It’s probably possible that there’s a technical way around that. It is obviously for members to determine if they feel they haven’t got enough information or if the visual impact outweighs service provision.”

SNP councillor Willie Boyle told the meeting the existing cabins at the foot of the telecoms masts were an eyesore.

He added: “What concerns me is when you look at the detail this isn’t just another mast there’s new cabins going in here. I’m minded to move refusal because of the state of the street with what’s existing. These cabins are an eyesore. There’s graffiti on them. The companies don’t maintain the cabins; they are just a convenient box to house equipment.

“There’s no quarter given here to the local amenity or the community. I’m with Tony in as much as I don’t believe that either. What we are looking at is cost here. Everything can be done. It’s about cost, it’s about quick and convenient, about what they get away with elsewhere.

“Rather than go to refusal, maybe we should go to a continuation and have them here to justify this. That would be another option.”

Mrs McCorriston said: “Refusal might be more appropriate, it still allows right of appeal.”

Conservative group leader Damian Doran-Timson supported Councillor Boyle’s call adding: “I’d be more minded to do a continuation so we could ask the applicant to be here. ”

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Harry Cartmill said : “I think there could be a compromise to take it away from the sculpture. It seems a pity that it would be overshadowed by this mast.”

He added that a continuation would “ give the applicants a chance to listen to our concerns and give us a chance to listen to them.”

In his objection Jonathon Moore of Uphall Community Council said: “The 17 metre high monopole will be significantly higher that the trees at that location. The new monopole is very close to the “Above and Below” public art which symbolises the heritage of the shale oil Industry in the area.

He added: “Should the transmitter and associated equipment be of much higher power and operate at higher frequencies, its proximity to residential properties would give us significant cause for concern – particularly around possible health issues resulting from higher output 5G masts.”