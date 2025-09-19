A busy road in West Lothian has been closed after a Friday evening rush-hour crash.

Police said the A706 had been closed at the junction with the B792, north of Torphichen, following a two-vehicle crash.

And they urged drivers to find alternative routes.

The A706 has been closed at the junction with the B792 | Google

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The A706 is closed at the junction with the B792 following a two-vehicle crash which was reported around 4.45pm on Friday, 19 September, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”