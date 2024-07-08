Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner is in a ‘critical’ condition after a two-car crash in West Lothian yesterday afternoon.

The horror collision involving a grey Audi A1 and a blue Volkswagen Tiguan happened on the A704 just off the A71 near West Calder.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at 2.35pm. Four people in total were hospitalised.

A 69-year-old woman, a passenger in the Tiguan, is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The driver of that car was taken to the same hospital.

The crash happened on the A704 | Google

Meanwhile, two women, the driver and passenger of the Audi, were rushed to Wishaw General Hospital.

Officers are now calling for anyone who witnessed the smash to get in touch.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

"We would also like to see any dashcam footage from the area, including any that captures both vehicles prior to the collision happening."