A West Lothian man who abused women and girls in a decades-long reign of terror has been jailed.

Michael Conway, 66, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

He had been found guilty of 14 serious sexual offences against two women and six girls. The child victims were aged between four and 14 at the time of the crimes.

Conway, whose offences spanned ‘a number of decades’, has also been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Michael Conway was jailed for a decades-long campaign of abuse | Police Scotland

A senior police officer branded Conway’s crimes ‘despicable’ and praised the bravery of the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Wright said: “Conway is an abhorrent abuser who now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I hope his conviction and sentencing will offer some form of justice to those involved, who have shown incredible strength and courage throughout the reporting and court process.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of sexual crimes, when abuse happened, where it took place or who was involved.

"I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of such offences to contact us on 101. We will listen, we will investigate, and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm.‎”