West Lothian crime: Boy, 15, charged after three girls become unwell in Deans, Livingston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three teenage girls were taken to hospital in West Lothian after becoming unwell.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston on Tuesday afternoon and found two 14-year-old girls unwell. They were taken to St John’s Hospital, Livingston. A third 14-yer-old girl was also found nearby and also went to hospital. A 15-year-old boy has now been charged over the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, we were made aware of two teenagers having taken unwell near Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston. Emergency services attended and the females, both aged 14, were taken to St John’s Hospital. Another 14-year-old female was also traced nearby and attended hospital as a precaution.
“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”