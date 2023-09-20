News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

West Lothian crime: Boy, 15, charged after three girls become unwell in Deans, Livingston

Emergency services called to Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston
By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 19:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three teenage girls were taken to hospital in West Lothian after becoming unwell.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston on Tuesday afternoon and found two 14-year-old girls unwell. They were taken to St John’s Hospital, Livingston. A third 14-yer-old girl was also found nearby and also went to hospital. A 15-year-old boy has now been charged over the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, we were made aware of two teenagers having taken unwell near Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston. Emergency services attended and the females, both aged 14, were taken to St John’s Hospital. Another 14-year-old female was also traced nearby and attended hospital as a precaution.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”