West Lothian crime: Boy, 17, arrested after incident on Livingston street

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 11:45 BST
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after police attended a ‘disturbance’ in a Livingston home.

The force was informed about the incident just after 11pm last night.

Officers were still at the scene on Quentin Rise in the Dedridge area at 9am today.

The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but there is said to be no risk to the wider public.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a 'disturbance' on Quentin Rise | Google

In a social media post, Police Scotland said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a disturbance within a property in the Quentin Rise area of Dedridge, which was reported around 11.05pm on Monday, 1 July, 2024.

“Further enquiries into the incident are ongoing and there is no risk to the wider public.”

