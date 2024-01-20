Police appeal for witnesses to help them trace those responsible

Police are appealing for witnesses after football pitches in Broxburn were wrecked

Football pitches in a West Lothian town were wrecked when two cars were driven recklessly over them.

Police say at least two vehicles were seen driving on he pitches at Stewartfield Park, Broxburn, on Tuesday, January 16 at around 10pm. Now they are appealing for witnesses to help them trace those responsible.

