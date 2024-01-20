West Lothian crime: Football pitches in Broxburn wrecked by cars driving on them
Police appeal for witnesses to help them trace those responsible
Football pitches in a West Lothian town were wrecked when two cars were driven recklessly over them.
Police say at least two vehicles were seen driving on he pitches at Stewartfield Park, Broxburn, on Tuesday, January 16 at around 10pm. Now they are appealing for witnesses to help them trace those responsible.
In a post on the Police Scotland West Lothian Facebook page, the Broxburn comunity team said: "We are appealing for information following reports of at least two vehicles seen driving recklessly on football pitches at Stewartfield Park, Broxburn.
"The incident occurred around 2200 hours on Tuesday, January 16. The vehicles have caused significant damage to the playing fields, therefore if anyone has any information that may help our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0898 17/01/2024. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."