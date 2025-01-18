Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thieves escaped with golf clubs after a break-in at premises in West Lothian.

Detectives are appealing for information following the break-in at Houston Mains Holdings in Uphall.

It happened at around 8.40pm on Friday, January 17, 2025. Police said ”a number” of golf clubs were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley of Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3605 of Friday, January 17, 2025.