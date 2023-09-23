Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is being treated for a serious leg injury after he was hit by a car which sped away from the scene.

Detectives and ambulance crews were called to Queens Crescent in Livingston at around 10.55pm on Friday following reports of a man having been found seriously injured in the area. A white car had also been seen driving at speed out of the street and onto Houstoun Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the 46-year-old victim was standing beside the car before he was dragged some distance along the street by the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Detectives are investigating a hit and run in Livingston's Queens Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Constable Watson, from Livingston CID, said: “Queens Crescent is a busy residential street and there would have been a considerable amount of noise and commotion around the time of the incident. It is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward and assists with the investigation.

“Livingston North train station is also nearby and I would appeal to any pedestrians who were in the surrounding area, who may have noticed a white car driving at speed, to please get in touch. I would also encourage any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.