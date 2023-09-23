News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Hit and run on Livingston's Queens Crescent leaves man seriously injured

Detectives are investigating the hit and run
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
A man is being treated for a serious leg injury after he was hit by a car which sped away from the scene.

Detectives and ambulance crews were called to Queens Crescent in Livingston at around 10.55pm on Friday following reports of a man having been found seriously injured in the area. A white car had also been seen driving at speed out of the street and onto Houstoun Road.

Police said the 46-year-old victim was standing beside the car before he was dragged some distance along the street by the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Detectives are investigating a hit and run in Livingston's Queens Crescent. Picture: Google MapsDetectives are investigating a hit and run in Livingston's Queens Crescent. Picture: Google Maps
Detective Constable Watson, from Livingston CID, said: “Queens Crescent is a busy residential street and there would have been a considerable amount of noise and commotion around the time of the incident. It is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward and assists with the investigation.

“Livingston North train station is also nearby and I would appeal to any pedestrians who were in the surrounding area, who may have noticed a white car driving at speed, to please get in touch. I would also encourage any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4675 of September 22.