West Lothian crime: Man, 46, arrested in connection with death of woman in Broxburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman after a ‘disturbance’ at a West Lothian home.
Police said a 42-year-old woman had died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being injured in the incident on Broxburn’s Cunnighar Road last night.
Emergency services swooped on the street just before 8pm and officers arrested a man aged 46.
Although there is still a police presence in the area, the public are being assured that there is no wider risk.
Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins said: “Around 7.55pm on Sunday, 9 June, 2024, we received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Cunnighar Road area of Broxburn.
“Emergency services attended and a 42-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.
“A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death and enquiries remain ongoing.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area, however there is no wider risk to the public.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.