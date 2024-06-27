Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and woman have been charged after more than £70,000 worth of drugs was seized from West Lothian houses.

Police raided two properties in Blackburn at around 11.25am on Tuesday.

They found class A, B and C drugs inside, with the substances including cocaine, ketamine and herbal cannabis.

The stashes had a total street value of around £71,700, say officers. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered during the raids.

The man, 32, and the woman, 44, were both released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Acting Detective Inspector John Bowerbank said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and we are committed to taking any action necessary to protect members of the public from this harmful criminality.

“This was a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

