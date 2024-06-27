West Lothian crime: Man and woman charged after police seize over £70,000 of drugs
Police raided two properties in Blackburn at around 11.25am on Tuesday.
They found class A, B and C drugs inside, with the substances including cocaine, ketamine and herbal cannabis.
The stashes had a total street value of around £71,700, say officers. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered during the raids.
The man, 32, and the woman, 44, were both released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.
Acting Detective Inspector John Bowerbank said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and we are committed to taking any action necessary to protect members of the public from this harmful criminality.
“This was a significant recovery which underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Support from the local community is vital to helping us disrupt drugs activity and we would continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us though 101. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
