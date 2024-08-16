West Lothian crime: Man charged after 'serious' assault leaves one in hospital
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged after an alleged ‘serious’ assault in West Lothian hospitalised another man on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 10.20pm on Broxburn’s West Main Street.
The victim, aged 37, was taken to hospital to be treated.
Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged.
He was released and will appear in court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.20pm on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024, officers received a report of a serious assault on West Main Street, Broxburn.
“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.