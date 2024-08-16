Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after an alleged ‘serious’ assault in West Lothian hospitalised another man on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.20pm on Broxburn’s West Main Street.

The victim, aged 37, was taken to hospital to be treated.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.20pm on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024, officers received a report of a serious assault on West Main Street, Broxburn.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date."