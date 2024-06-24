West Lothian crime: Masked men break in to Livingston home as police appeal for witnesses
Police say the Columbia Avenue property was damaged in the incident just before 6pm - but nothing is believed to have been stolen.
They are appealing for witnesses to help trace the men involved and have released descriptions of them.
The first is described as around 5’8 with a slim build. At the time of the break-in he was wearing all dark clothing with a face mask and a hood up.
The second was wearing grey bottoms, a white top, black jacket and face mask with a hood up. He is around 5’7 and also is of a slim build.
Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone that may have seen anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.
"We would also ask anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam recordings that may assist our enquires to contact us.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to take all precautions available to ensure that their homes are as secure as possible before leaving and store all valuables out of sight."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3081 of Friday, 21 June. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to make an anonymous report.
